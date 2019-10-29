Very Nice Rental In A Great Location Just Minutes To I-4 For Easy Commute. Near Shopping, Schools, YMCA, Library and close to services and restaurants of Deltona, Orange City, Debary and Deland. 30 Minutes To Orlando Area or Daytona Beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3156 VERBENA DRIVE have any available units?
3156 VERBENA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3156 VERBENA DRIVE have?
Some of 3156 VERBENA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3156 VERBENA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3156 VERBENA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.