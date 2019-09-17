All apartments in Deltona
309 Diamond Street
309 Diamond Street

Location

309 Diamond Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c2f7e7026 ---- VR - Available soon! Tenant occupied until 9/30/19. Two bedroom, one bathroom duplex unit. Property has tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance and upkeep. Washer and dryer hookups available for your appliances. Private, screened in porch perfect for enjoying the outdoors. One car garage for parking. This property will not last long! Submit your application today!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
