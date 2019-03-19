3017 Fayson Circle

Amenities

Spacious Open Floor plan 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Spacious Open Floor plan with High Ceilings! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Formal Living and Dinning room with Huge Family room 20.8 x 13 all Opened up to the Kitchen 20 x 11 with Island and Eat in Area plus built in Desk. Master Bedroom 17.5 X 13 with large Master bath with Shower and Garden Tub , double vanities and 2 walk in closets. Truss Porch 14 x 13.10. Split Bedroom plan Requirements Need to Make 3X Of Rent in Income, Have Good Credit .... Need to Call or text Carole Arcaro 386-216-4900 To See Home



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4474705)