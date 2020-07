Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Your home search ends here! This beautifully renovated 3/2 sits on an over sized lot, with a large backyard. Enjoy cooking in you spacious kitchen equipped with gorgeous granite counter-tops, closet pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are generously sized and have tile flooring. Get all your work done in your bonus room that can be used as a home office or turn it into a game room. This home is not going to last long. Schedule your private showing today!