2839 Gramercy Drive

Home on nice, quiet street in Deltona! - 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath 2 car attached garage, fenced yard w/ lawn shed, & more! Won't last long! Home has been freshly painted.
Move-in Money:
$60 Application Fee (per person over 18)
$1,300 First Months rent
$20 Monthly Technology Fee
$1,500 Deposit ($500 Due when approved as Holding Fee, will be applied to Deposit (balance $850))
Administration fee $100.00
$2,920 Total move-in money
You must have a verifiable income of $3,000.
Apply at ERARents.com
No Cats Allowed
