Deltona, FL
2839 Gramercy Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2839 Gramercy Drive

2839 Gramercy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2839 Gramercy Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home on nice, quiet street in Deltona! - 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath 2 car attached garage, fenced yard w/ lawn shed, & more! Won't last long! Home has been freshly painted.

Move-in Money:
$60 Application Fee (per person over 18)
$1,300 First Months rent
$20 Monthly Technology Fee
$1,500 Deposit ($500 Due when approved as Holding Fee, will be applied to Deposit (balance $850))
Administration fee $100.00
$2,920 Total move-in money

You must have a verifiable income of $3,000.

Apply at ERARents.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5472268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

