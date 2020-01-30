2839 Gramercy Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Home on nice, quiet street in Deltona! - 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath 2 car attached garage, fenced yard w/ lawn shed, & more! Won't last long! Home has been freshly painted.



Move-in Money:

$60 Application Fee (per person over 18)

$1,300 First Months rent

$20 Monthly Technology Fee

$1,500 Deposit ($500 Due when approved as Holding Fee, will be applied to Deposit (balance $850))

Administration fee $100.00

$2,920 Total move-in money



You must have a verifiable income of $3,000.



Apply at ERARents.com



No Cats Allowed



