Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

2756 S. Elston Drive Available 06/15/20 5 Bedroom Home in Deltona Lakes! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features tons of space for your family...family room, dining room, living room plus a bonus room. Screened porch, fenced yard and a 3 car garage! Other features include, walk-in closets, garden tub, granite counters, eating space in kitchen, working island in kitchen, inside utility w/Hook-ups only located upstairs and more! The owner is offering the option of a 2 year lease.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2 Story Home

All Appliances

Granite Countertops

Open Floor Plan

Eat in Kitchen

Family Room

Formal Dining Room

Formal Living Room

Half Bath

Game Room/Media Room

Inside Utility Room with Hook ups

3 Car Garage

Fenced Yard

Screened Porch

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



NO PETS ALLOWED



SCHOOLS

Volusia Pines Elementary

Galaxy Middle

Pine Ridge High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



