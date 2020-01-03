2639 JANET COURT

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

Welcome to your very own private oasis! Being in a private cul-de-sac, you get to enjoy nothing but peace and quiet. Step inside and you’re greeted with high ceilings and beautiful tile floors that has views into the lanai area. Go all out in your gorgeous, open kitchen that features granite counters, white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The guest bedrooms are generously sized with carpeted flooring. As you make your way into the master bedroom, you’ll notice ample space for a king-sized bed and a lovely master suite with dual sinks, garden tub, and walk in shower. Bring all of your clothes because there’s plenty of room for them in your very own walk-in closet. When those hot summer days seem unbearable, go ahead and cool off in your screened in pool overlooking your basketball court. The possibilities are endless in this incredible home.