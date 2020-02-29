All apartments in Deltona
2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE
2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE

2560 Sedgefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2560 Sedgefield Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and vinyl plank floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE have?
Some of 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2560 SEDGEFIELD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
