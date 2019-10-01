Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning

2551 Sable Ave Available 12/01/19 2 Bed 1 Bath Home Available December 1st - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



The property will be available for viewings on December 1st.



Tenant is still living on property, DO NOT DISTURB!!!



This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with Florida room off the back of the home. Newer central air unit and comes with washer dryer hook ups.



For this price you can't find another like this. Act fast, this house won't last long.



The cost to move in is $899 first month and $899 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



(RLNE3462100)