Deltona, FL
2551 Sable Ave
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

2551 Sable Ave

2551 Sable Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2551 Sable Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2551 Sable Ave Available 12/01/19 2 Bed 1 Bath Home Available December 1st - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

The property will be available for viewings on December 1st.

Tenant is still living on property, DO NOT DISTURB!!!

This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with Florida room off the back of the home. Newer central air unit and comes with washer dryer hook ups.

For this price you can't find another like this. Act fast, this house won't last long.

The cost to move in is $899 first month and $899 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE3462100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 Sable Ave have any available units?
2551 Sable Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2551 Sable Ave have?
Some of 2551 Sable Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 Sable Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2551 Sable Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 Sable Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2551 Sable Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2551 Sable Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2551 Sable Ave offers parking.
Does 2551 Sable Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 Sable Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 Sable Ave have a pool?
No, 2551 Sable Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2551 Sable Ave have accessible units?
No, 2551 Sable Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 Sable Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2551 Sable Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2551 Sable Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2551 Sable Ave has units with air conditioning.

