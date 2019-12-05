2475 S TIPTON DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to this Brand New Home 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus Den/Office/Playroom, and a two-car garage. All living and wet areas have ceramic tiles and carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, 42” cabinets, and granite countertops overlook the large combination family and dining room. The master suite includes an oversized bathroom with a double sink as well as a walk-in closet & linen closet. This property also has an interior laundry room located just off the garage entrance, with washer dryer Hookup. Conveniently No Back Neighbors. Be the first to move-in to this beautiful 1680 Sqft home.