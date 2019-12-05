All apartments in Deltona
2475 S TIPTON DRIVE

2475 South Tipton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2475 South Tipton Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this Brand New Home 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus Den/Office/Playroom, and a two-car garage. All living and wet areas have ceramic tiles and carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, 42” cabinets, and granite countertops overlook the large combination family and dining room. The master suite includes an oversized bathroom with a double sink as well as a walk-in closet & linen closet. This property also has an interior laundry room located just off the garage entrance, with washer dryer Hookup. Conveniently No Back Neighbors. Be the first to move-in to this beautiful 1680 Sqft home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE have any available units?
2475 S TIPTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE have?
Some of 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2475 S TIPTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2475 S TIPTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
