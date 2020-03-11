All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

213 Kettering Rd

213 Kettering Road · No Longer Available
Location

213 Kettering Road, Deltona, FL 32725

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
213 Kettering Rd Available 03/16/20 DELTONA - Saxon Ridge: 4 Bed/2 Bath, Convenient to I-4 - AVAILABLE MARCH 16th! This home is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in a popular subdivision! Living Room/Dining Area combined for optimal entertaining. Eating area in Kitchen and offers plenty of counter and cabinet space. Washer/Dryer HOOK-UPS in garage, master bath has garden tub and separate shower stall, plus enjoy your time out on the covered lanai!
Community offers a pool, basketball court, sand volleyball court and a playground.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
1 Story, Single Family Home
All Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Eating Space in Kitchen
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedrooms
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring
Vaulted Ceilings with plant shelves
Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Separate Shower
Covered Porch
Washer/Dryer HOOK-UPS Only in Garage
2-Car Garage w/Remotes
Deltona water has installed a separate meter for the irrigation system
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Discovery Elementary
Deltona Middle
University High

Small Pets are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3753720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

