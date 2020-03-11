Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court parking playground pool garage volleyball court

213 Kettering Rd Available 03/16/20 DELTONA - Saxon Ridge: 4 Bed/2 Bath, Convenient to I-4 - AVAILABLE MARCH 16th! This home is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in a popular subdivision! Living Room/Dining Area combined for optimal entertaining. Eating area in Kitchen and offers plenty of counter and cabinet space. Washer/Dryer HOOK-UPS in garage, master bath has garden tub and separate shower stall, plus enjoy your time out on the covered lanai!

Community offers a pool, basketball court, sand volleyball court and a playground.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

1 Story, Single Family Home

All Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Eating Space in Kitchen

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Split Bedrooms

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

Vaulted Ceilings with plant shelves

Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Separate Shower

Covered Porch

Washer/Dryer HOOK-UPS Only in Garage

2-Car Garage w/Remotes

Deltona water has installed a separate meter for the irrigation system

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS:

Discovery Elementary

Deltona Middle

University High



Small Pets are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!



APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE3753720)