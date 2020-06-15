All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2030 Keyes Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2030 Keyes Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2030 Keyes Lane

2030 Keyes Lane · (407) 378-2800 ext. 1029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2030 Keyes Lane, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2030 Keyes Lane · Avail. now

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2Bd 2Bth Single Level Single Family Rental home with Bonus Florida Room! Fenced in Back yard! Pets Ok ! - Location, Location, Location. This Deltona home is in a great neighborhood - located off Howland Blvd, complete with a fenced in back yard, back patio with entry to the garage from the rear. You are minutes from shopping and I4 and I95 and access to Lake Angela. There's a concrete pad ready to install a storage shed for extra space. The front entry comes with a bricked in porch - a great place to enjoy your beverage of choice while enjoying the sunrise and sunset.

Light and bright. The main living area is large and extends into the enclosed air controlled Florida Room. The Florida Room has a small closet could be used for third bedroom.The kitchen has a newer refrigerator with plenty of counter and cabinet space. This has access to the interior laundry area with a newer water heater and entry to the garage. The is a split floor plan. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bathroom with shower/tub combination. The additional guest bedroom is next a full bath.

Deltona Lakes Elementary School - less than 2 miles away
Galaxy Middle School - less than 3 miles away
Deltona High School - less than 4 miles away

PETS ALLOWED - Additional Pet Fees & Deposit Applicable - Ask Agent
YouTube: https://youtu.be/srUBIuZN2R0

If truly interested submit your application today, this property will not last!!

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve:
Orlandopropertymanagementpros.com

$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

Pet Fee Registration and Pet Rent Applies/Additional Deposit May Apply - Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 407-378-2800 to see this property.Or to apply visit:
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5818375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Keyes Lane have any available units?
2030 Keyes Lane has a unit available for $1,177 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2030 Keyes Lane have?
Some of 2030 Keyes Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Keyes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Keyes Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Keyes Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 Keyes Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2030 Keyes Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2030 Keyes Lane does offer parking.
Does 2030 Keyes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 Keyes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Keyes Lane have a pool?
No, 2030 Keyes Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Keyes Lane have accessible units?
No, 2030 Keyes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Keyes Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 Keyes Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 Keyes Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2030 Keyes Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2030 Keyes Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity