2030 Keyes Lane

2Bd 2Bth Single Level Single Family Rental home with Bonus Florida Room! Fenced in Back yard! Pets Ok ! - Location, Location, Location. This Deltona home is in a great neighborhood - located off Howland Blvd, complete with a fenced in back yard, back patio with entry to the garage from the rear. You are minutes from shopping and I4 and I95 and access to Lake Angela. There's a concrete pad ready to install a storage shed for extra space. The front entry comes with a bricked in porch - a great place to enjoy your beverage of choice while enjoying the sunrise and sunset.



Light and bright. The main living area is large and extends into the enclosed air controlled Florida Room. The Florida Room has a small closet could be used for third bedroom.The kitchen has a newer refrigerator with plenty of counter and cabinet space. This has access to the interior laundry area with a newer water heater and entry to the garage. The is a split floor plan. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bathroom with shower/tub combination. The additional guest bedroom is next a full bath.



Deltona Lakes Elementary School - less than 2 miles away

Galaxy Middle School - less than 3 miles away

Deltona High School - less than 4 miles away



PETS ALLOWED - Additional Pet Fees & Deposit Applicable - Ask Agent

