1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2020

1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE

1958 Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1958 Alameda Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
1958 Alameda Drive - Deltona Lakes - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Deltona Lakes. Open Floor plan tile in all common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Oversized lot with 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE have any available units?
1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE have?
Some of 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1958 ALAMEDA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

