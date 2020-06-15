All apartments in Deltona
190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A

190 Hickory Woods Court · (386) 259-9999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 Hickory Woods Court, Deltona, FL 32725

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
2 bed 2 bath condo - This is a 2 bed/ 2 bath 1st floor condo. Tiled throughout, breakfast bar, Publix within walking distance, There is a community pool and tennis courts! The condo is just down the street from Lake Monroe, Thornby Park and walking trails. Sorry, no pets/commercial vehicles/motorcycles permitted. You Must apply with Property Showcase Homes Realty, application fee is $65.00 per adult. Edgewater Condos, application fee is $100.00 and required. Before submitting the application with Edgewater Condos, applicant must attend a Rules and Regulations Introduction, Introduction is 30 minutes and held every other Thursday at 12:00.. Application of approval or denial can take up to 10 days for the HOA. Contact HOA manager Rachael Amorosa 386-574-6719 with any questions regarding their application process.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A have any available units?
190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A currently offering any rent specials?
190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A pet-friendly?
No, 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A offer parking?
No, 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A does not offer parking.
Does 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A have a pool?
Yes, 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A has a pool.
Does 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A have accessible units?
No, 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A does not have units with air conditioning.
