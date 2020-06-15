190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A

Amenities

2 bed 2 bath condo - This is a 2 bed/ 2 bath 1st floor condo. Tiled throughout, breakfast bar, Publix within walking distance, There is a community pool and tennis courts! The condo is just down the street from Lake Monroe, Thornby Park and walking trails. Sorry, no pets/commercial vehicles/motorcycles permitted. You Must apply with Property Showcase Homes Realty, application fee is $65.00 per adult. Edgewater Condos, application fee is $100.00 and required. Before submitting the application with Edgewater Condos, applicant must attend a Rules and Regulations Introduction, Introduction is 30 minutes and held every other Thursday at 12:00.. Application of approval or denial can take up to 10 days for the HOA. Contact HOA manager Rachael Amorosa 386-574-6719 with any questions regarding their application process.



