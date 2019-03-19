Amenities
1889 Bayport Drive Available 03/22/19 2 Story, 5 bed/2.5 bath in Deltona - AVAILABLE MARCH 22nd! Call today to see this freshly painted interior home with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. A lot of space in this 2 story home! The large kitchen features all of the appliances, a working island and an eating space with sliding doors that open onto the patio. There is a family room, dining room, living room, ceiling fans and a 2 car garage! 2 year lease would be considered by the owner.
FEATURES:
2 Story Single Family Home
All Kitchen Appliances
Kitchen Island
Eat in Kitchen
Formal Living room
Family Living room
Formal Dining room
Inside Utility with Hook-ups Only
Ceiling Fans
2 Car Garage with opener and remotes
Corner Lot
Carpet, Laminate and Tile floors
SCHOOLS:
Pride Elementary
Heritage Middle
Pine Ridge High
NO PETS ALLOWED
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL
(RLNE2022102)