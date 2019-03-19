All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1889 Bayport Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1889 Bayport Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1889 Bayport Drive

1889 Bayport Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1889 Bayport Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
1889 Bayport Drive Available 03/22/19 2 Story, 5 bed/2.5 bath in Deltona - AVAILABLE MARCH 22nd! Call today to see this freshly painted interior home with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. A lot of space in this 2 story home! The large kitchen features all of the appliances, a working island and an eating space with sliding doors that open onto the patio. There is a family room, dining room, living room, ceiling fans and a 2 car garage! 2 year lease would be considered by the owner.

FEATURES:
2 Story Single Family Home
All Kitchen Appliances
Kitchen Island
Eat in Kitchen
Formal Living room
Family Living room
Formal Dining room
Inside Utility with Hook-ups Only
Ceiling Fans
2 Car Garage with opener and remotes
Corner Lot
Carpet, Laminate and Tile floors

SCHOOLS:
Pride Elementary
Heritage Middle
Pine Ridge High

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2022102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1889 Bayport Drive have any available units?
1889 Bayport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1889 Bayport Drive have?
Some of 1889 Bayport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1889 Bayport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1889 Bayport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 Bayport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1889 Bayport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1889 Bayport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1889 Bayport Drive offers parking.
Does 1889 Bayport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1889 Bayport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 Bayport Drive have a pool?
No, 1889 Bayport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1889 Bayport Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1889 Bayport Drive has accessible units.
Does 1889 Bayport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1889 Bayport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1889 Bayport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1889 Bayport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College