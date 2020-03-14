All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 14 2020

180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C

180 Magnolia Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

180 Magnolia Woods Court, Deltona, FL 32725

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 RENT READY! - Welcome Home!!! Get comfortable and cozy as you move into this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo on the first floor. Just pack your bags, bring your clothes and a toothbrush and you are all equipped to move right in. This condo is located conveniently on the first floor with a beautiful view of the pool. Washer & Dryer included in unit. There are not too many units in this community so this is a real treat. HURRY and contact us as this may not last. Brand New washer and Dryer in unit! Fresh paint and new carpet throughout.

This community is perfectly situated, with easy access to the community pool, tennis courts, biking trails, walking/jogging trails, and much more.You are literally up the street and around the corner from Thornby Park and Green Springs Park. With a shopping center right up the road you have everything you need to be comfortable.

* Please note, no pets are allowed. There is also a mandatory separate HOA application required*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2391442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C have any available units?
180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C have?
Some of 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C currently offering any rent specials?
180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C pet-friendly?
No, 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C offer parking?
No, 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C does not offer parking.
Does 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C have a pool?
Yes, 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C has a pool.
Does 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C have accessible units?
No, 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Magnolia Woods Ct Unit #2C does not have units with air conditioning.

