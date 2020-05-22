1726 Howland Blvd.

Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 BED 2 BATH HOME IN DELTONA! - Get Ready to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2-car garage house on Wooded lot with Fenced backyard in Deltona! This home features Eat-In Kitchen with updated cabinetry and a passthrough to the Living and Dining area, Tile floors and Carpet. Located between Deltona Lakes and Summerfield Farms, just a drive away from Lake Monroe Conservation Area and Lyonia Preserve,



When the property comes available for viewing, call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE3943287)