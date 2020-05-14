All apartments in Deltona
1603 Bismarck Dr

1603 Bismarck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Bismarck Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3/2 home in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot near Deltona Golf Course. Split plan with an open kitchen floor plan, & dining room, and two living rooms. Master bath has jacuzzi tub, his and hers sinks, and walk in shower.

Small dog is OK.

(PLEASE NOTE: Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $60.00 + $5.00 processing fee PER ADULT APPLICANT is non-refundable. All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fees (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords. We need PROOF of income and we call to verify employment and/or income.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Bismarck Dr have any available units?
1603 Bismarck Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1603 Bismarck Dr have?
Some of 1603 Bismarck Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Bismarck Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Bismarck Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Bismarck Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Bismarck Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1603 Bismarck Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Bismarck Dr offers parking.
Does 1603 Bismarck Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Bismarck Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Bismarck Dr have a pool?
No, 1603 Bismarck Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Bismarck Dr have accessible units?
No, 1603 Bismarck Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Bismarck Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Bismarck Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Bismarck Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1603 Bismarck Dr has units with air conditioning.

