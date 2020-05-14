1603 Bismarck Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3/2 home in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot near Deltona Golf Course. Split plan with an open kitchen floor plan, & dining room, and two living rooms. Master bath has jacuzzi tub, his and hers sinks, and walk in shower.



Small dog is OK.



(PLEASE NOTE: Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $60.00 + $5.00 processing fee PER ADULT APPLICANT is non-refundable. All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fees (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords. We need PROOF of income and we call to verify employment and/or income.)