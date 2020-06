Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom home is ready for new tenants. The home is set up with 2 Master bedrooms with 1 Master Bedroom on each floor. Large Great room on the first floor, Kitchen with eat in area, Tile floors throughout the home. Sliding doors off the great room open up to 14 x 28 screened patio to enjoy our beautiful Florida weather and vinyl fenced back yard for your privacy, wood lot behind the home so you don't see any rear neighbors. Large 2 car garage with openers and ADT Security system available at tenants expense. Washer and Drier Available for the tenants. Check out the photos and call for qualifications for this home. NO PETS ALLOWED