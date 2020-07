1430 MALALUKA

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

JUST LISTED - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - FENCED YARD - LAWN CARE INCLUDED - TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL OR TEXT

KAREN GUARDINO, REALTOR

386-747-9295



THIS ADORABLE HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

TILE FLOORS IN MAIN AREA. CARPET AND WOOD FLOOR IN BEDROOMS

NEW AIR CONDITIONER

NEW HOT WATER HEATER

2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPERATOR



PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.- CEDAR LINED CLOSET IN MASTER

NOTE: BIDET IN MASTER BATHROOM DOES NOT WORK



SCREEN PORCH WITH VINYL WINDOWS LEADING INTO OVER SIZED BACK YARD.

SMALL PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING.

SHED



OWNER MAY CONSIDER A SMALL DOG WITH A $150 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE

RENT: $1300.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT $1400

APPLICATION $50 PER ADULT



TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL OR TEXT

KAREN GUARDINO, REALTOR

386-747-9295



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5365297)