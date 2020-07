Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3/2/2 Deltona - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car home in Deltona close to shopping and schools. Ceramic tiles throughout. Large rooms very spacious. Close to 415. No smokers, Good rental history, no prior evictions and Rental insurance required. Do not request a showing unless you meet the requirements. Please make application at MidFlaProperties.com



(RLNE5130573)