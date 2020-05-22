1292 Abagail Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage - Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage ! It has 1101 Sq Ft Living area with Large Living room with Dinning area with sliding glass doors going off the back to a Screen Porch. Eat in Kitchen with corner windows with pantry. Has Foyer as you enter . Nice Area and near shopping and just about 10 Min to I-4 Exit 108. Please Call Or Text Carole Arcaro 386-216-4900

To Qualify for this home you have to rent it within 7 to 14 Days.

Income has to be 3 X the rent amount approx $3600 month

Show Current Pay Stubs past 3 months , Rental History

Credit of 550 And Above MUST SHOW YOUR PAYING YOUR BILLS PAST YEAR ... with exception of medical and maybe student loan debt



(RLNE5776681)