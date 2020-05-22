1292 Abagail Dr

Amenities
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage - Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage ! It has 1101 Sq Ft Living area with Large Living room with Dinning area with sliding glass doors going off the back to a Screen Porch. Eat in Kitchen with corner windows with pantry. Has Foyer as you enter . Nice Area and near shopping and just about 10 Min to I-4 Exit 108. Please Call Or Text Carole Arcaro 386-216-4900
To Qualify for this home you have to rent it within 7 to 14 Days.
Income has to be 3 X the rent amount approx $3600 month
Show Current Pay Stubs past 3 months , Rental History
Credit of 550 And Above MUST SHOW YOUR PAYING YOUR BILLS PAST YEAR ... with exception of medical and maybe student loan debt
(RLNE5776681)