Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1292 Abagail Dr

1292 Abagail Road · No Longer Available
Location

1292 Abagail Road, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage - Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage ! It has 1101 Sq Ft Living area with Large Living room with Dinning area with sliding glass doors going off the back to a Screen Porch. Eat in Kitchen with corner windows with pantry. Has Foyer as you enter . Nice Area and near shopping and just about 10 Min to I-4 Exit 108. Please Call Or Text Carole Arcaro 386-216-4900
To Qualify for this home you have to rent it within 7 to 14 Days.
Income has to be 3 X the rent amount approx $3600 month
Show Current Pay Stubs past 3 months , Rental History
Credit of 550 And Above MUST SHOW YOUR PAYING YOUR BILLS PAST YEAR ... with exception of medical and maybe student loan debt

(RLNE5776681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1292 Abagail Dr have any available units?
1292 Abagail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1292 Abagail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1292 Abagail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1292 Abagail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1292 Abagail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1292 Abagail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1292 Abagail Dr offers parking.
Does 1292 Abagail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1292 Abagail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1292 Abagail Dr have a pool?
No, 1292 Abagail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1292 Abagail Dr have accessible units?
No, 1292 Abagail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1292 Abagail Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1292 Abagail Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1292 Abagail Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1292 Abagail Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

