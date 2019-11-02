1260 Bailey Ave

Amenities
Available immediately - Property Id: 161839
This 3 bedroom 2 bath all-tiled floors house in Deltona features large rooms and lots of closets. Two dining areas maximize your entertainment potential, while the enclosed porch has sliding windows and screens for multi-season comfort. Large fenced backyard and oversized attached garage. Ready to move in with clean background check and first, last and security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161839p
Property Id 161839
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5180151)