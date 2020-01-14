All apartments in Deltona
1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA

1154 Humphrey Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1154 Humphrey Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA Available 02/14/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1250.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Corner Lot, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Eat in Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Kitchen Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Hook Ups, Carpet and Vinyl Throughout Home, Fireplace, Open Patio, Fenced Backyard, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1997/ 1214 Sqft.

Directions: I-4 EAST: Take exit 111A, Merge onto Saxon Blvd, Turn L onto Tivoli Drive, Turn L onto Providence Blvd, Turn R onto Fort Smith Blvd, Turn L onto Newmark Drive, Turn R onto Humphrey Blvd, Home is on the R.

(RLNE3244388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA have any available units?
1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA have?
Some of 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA currently offering any rent specials?
1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA is pet friendly.
Does 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA offer parking?
Yes, 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA offers parking.
Does 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA have a pool?
No, 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA does not have a pool.
Does 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA have accessible units?
No, 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA does not have units with air conditioning.
