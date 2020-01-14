Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1154 Humphrey Boulevard VOLUSIA Available 02/14/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1250.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Corner Lot, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Eat in Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Kitchen Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Hook Ups, Carpet and Vinyl Throughout Home, Fireplace, Open Patio, Fenced Backyard, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1997/ 1214 Sqft.



Directions: I-4 EAST: Take exit 111A, Merge onto Saxon Blvd, Turn L onto Tivoli Drive, Turn L onto Providence Blvd, Turn R onto Fort Smith Blvd, Turn L onto Newmark Drive, Turn R onto Humphrey Blvd, Home is on the R.



(RLNE3244388)