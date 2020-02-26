All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1111 Gerona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1111 Gerona Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:06 PM

1111 Gerona Avenue

1111 Gerona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1111 Gerona Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional open concept floor plan to the small details like extra storage space, making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Gerona Avenue have any available units?
1111 Gerona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1111 Gerona Avenue have?
Some of 1111 Gerona Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Gerona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Gerona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Gerona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Gerona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Gerona Avenue offer parking?
No, 1111 Gerona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Gerona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Gerona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Gerona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Gerona Avenue has a pool.
Does 1111 Gerona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1111 Gerona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Gerona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Gerona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Gerona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Gerona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College