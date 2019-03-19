All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1105 TREADWAY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 TREADWAY DRIVE

1105 Treadway Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1105 Treadway Dr, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute bungalow on huge lot in Deltona . Freshly cleaned and spruced up for a new resident. Tile in the living area and bathrooms make for low maintenance living. 3 newer carpeted bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious screen porch on the back of this home overlooks large fenced yard. 1 car garage. Washer /dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE have any available units?
1105 TREADWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1105 TREADWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 TREADWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College