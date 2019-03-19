1105 TREADWAY DRIVE

Cute bungalow on huge lot in Deltona . Freshly cleaned and spruced up for a new resident. Tile in the living area and bathrooms make for low maintenance living. 3 newer carpeted bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious screen porch on the back of this home overlooks large fenced yard. 1 car garage. Washer /dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
