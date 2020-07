Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Large 3/2 Pool Home with Jacuzzi. This home features a beautiful kitchen with newer appliances. Master bath has a large garden tub and entry to pool area. Carpet and wood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced in yard. Washer and dryer included. Pool care included in the rent.



2 Car Garage

Detached Workshop

Disposal

Pool

Range

Refrigirator

Washer And Dryer In Unit