Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with all the outdoor space you need for weekend entertaining and enjoying gorgeous days in the sun. The interior features laminate flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.