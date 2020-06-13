Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

27 Apartments for rent in DeLand, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
611 East Tall Pine Terrace
611 Tall Pine Terrace, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1116 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
208 West Chancery Lane (PL)
208 West Chancery Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1409 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage with a den/office and inside utility room located in Victoria Park! This home has a fenced in back yard, back porch and rear entry 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
211 N. Garfield Ave
211 North Garfield Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with wood floors throughout, living room with separate dining room, and enclosed porch. Home has new roof and AC. Located only blocks from Stetson University and downtown DeLand.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
319 N Fairview Ave
319 North Fairview Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
780 sqft
This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list.

1 of 22

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE
1218 N McDonald Ave, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1676 sqft
Totally renovated home located near the heart of Deland this is a prime location. Minutes from Downtown Deland and Stetson University. This spacious 3 bed 2 bath with over 1,650 heated sqft is turn-key. Open the doors and unpack.
Results within 1 mile of DeLand

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Daytona Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2490 Cypress Rd
2490 Cypress Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
2490 Cypress Rd Available 06/16/20 Great Home in Daytona Estates - This home features 3 good size bedrooms 2 full baths. New carpet! The living room is oversized. 3 Season back porch on a corner lot. 2 Car garage with laundry hook-up.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Orange City Deland Farms
1 Unit Available
350 Saint Lawrence Ave
350 St Lawrence Avenue, Volusia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1818 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom 3-bathroom house in Orange City. A great location close to US 17. This roomy home sits on a large lot and has a huge fenced in yard and a great pool area. Open floor plan with kitchen and living room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1021 Chapel Creek Lane, #1021Cha
1021 Chapel Creek Ln, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1568 sqft
New homes available at Meadowlea Village! Own your piece of paradise! Beautifully designed Champion home with upgraded kitchen, Master Suite, two additional bedrooms, front porch, double wide carport, and large shed.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1780 Highland Park
1780 Highland Park Road, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Cute Home in a Country Setting - Welcome home to this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath home. Vinyl planking floors though-out. Open living/dining/kitchen and a family room. Relax on the front porch and enjoy the county air.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
302 BALLARD AVENUE
302 Ballard Avenue, North DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1170 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland Marketing Description This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of DeLand
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1432 Birwood Street
1432 Birwood Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1360 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Home is a split floor plan with open back porch. Located close to restaurants, shopping and medical.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
3095 UTAH DRIVE
3095 Utah Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1336 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BD/2BA This LARGE CORNER LOT features split BEDROOM home floor plan, GRANITE COUNTERS in a country style kitchen; SCREENED porch, Large FENCED back yard with a lot of privacy, 2 car garage, tile floors in Living/foyer/kitchen and

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ponce De Leon Springs
1 Unit Available
430 DESOTO AVENUE
430 Desoto Avenue, De Leon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
This is a great 3 bedroom, one and a half bathroom home. Large covered and screened porch on the rear of the home. Once car attached garage with opener. All appliances are included. This home also comes equipped with hurricane shutters.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
721 Arlene
721 Arlene Drive, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and well distributed residence. Ample and illuminated living room. Formal Dining room. Very spacious kitchen with casual dine space. Access to garage from kitchen. Access to Florida room from dinning room.
Results within 10 miles of DeLand
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2737 East Dorchester Drive
2737 East Dorchester Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1544 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Court Unit 10D
190 Hickory Woods Ct, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
897 sqft
Two bedroom 2nd floor condo - Two bed, two bath second floor unit in the well-kept community of Edgewater Condominiums. This unit features an enclosed patio with no rear neighbors. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining combo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
688 Whitemarsh Ave
688 Whitemarsh Avenue, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious 4 bedroom Deltona - Property Id: 206501 Beautiful property at a great location in Deltona.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2030 Keyes Lane
2030 Keyes Lane, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Bd 2Bth Single Level Single Family Rental home with Bonus Florida Room! Fenced in Back yard! Pets Ok ! - Location, Location, Location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
870 Farrington Drive
870 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! DELTONA LAKES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! Welcome home to Deltona Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area highlights

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1778 MORVEN COURT
1778 Morven Court, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1760 sqft
Located in the center of Deltona is 3 bedroom 2 bath Home. 2 car garage on over sized fenced lot. Kitchen opens to family room, and also has separate formal living room. Large screened porch opens to private fenced yard.

1 of 20

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2327 Belen Drive
2327 Belen Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
2327 Belen - WOW! Attractive 3 bedroom home located in Deltona neighborhood.Home features updated fixtures & upgraded master bath, updated appliances in the kitchen, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and a built in microwave. 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in DeLand, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for DeLand renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

