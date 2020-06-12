/
3 bedroom apartments
52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in DeLand, FL
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
230 S Clara Ave
230 South Clara Avenue, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Walk to Downtown Deland!! - Property Id: 300098 Walking Distance to Historic downtown with great restaurants, boutique shopping, and special events including weekend artisan alley. 3 bedroom 1.
611 East Tall Pine Terrace
611 Tall Pine Terrace, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1116 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
102 Merlot St
102 Merlot Street, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath town home in a gated community. This property has tile floor throughout except for carpet in the bedrooms. Open kitchen living room with stainless steel appliances.
905 Longview Ave.
905 Longview Avenue, DeLand, FL
MUST SEE! Recently Renovated 4/2 Home in Deland - This great home features beautiful laminated floors, elegant design, lots of natural light in every room, ceiling fans and more.
1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE
1218 N McDonald Ave, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1676 sqft
Totally renovated home located near the heart of Deland this is a prime location. Minutes from Downtown Deland and Stetson University. This spacious 3 bed 2 bath with over 1,650 heated sqft is turn-key. Open the doors and unpack.
Results within 1 mile of DeLand
Arbor Ridge
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1418 Douglas Ave
1418 Douglas Avenue, West DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1609 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home - This home is so cute. Hardwood floors large rooms. The kitchen has been updated and is great size 12 X14. It has a 2 car carport with laundry room. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace.
Daytona Park Estates
2490 Cypress Rd
2490 Cypress Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
2490 Cypress Rd Available 06/16/20 Great Home in Daytona Estates - This home features 3 good size bedrooms 2 full baths. New carpet! The living room is oversized. 3 Season back porch on a corner lot. 2 Car garage with laundry hook-up.
Orange City Deland Farms
350 Saint Lawrence Ave
350 St Lawrence Avenue, Volusia County, FL
Spacious 4-bedroom 3-bathroom house in Orange City. A great location close to US 17. This roomy home sits on a large lot and has a huge fenced in yard and a great pool area. Open floor plan with kitchen and living room.
Country Club Estates
2430 Princeton Road
2430 Princeton Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1742 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1021 Chapel Creek Lane, #1021Cha
1021 Chapel Creek Ln, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1568 sqft
New homes available at Meadowlea Village! Own your piece of paradise! Beautifully designed Champion home with upgraded kitchen, Master Suite, two additional bedrooms, front porch, double wide carport, and large shed.
302 S SPRING GARDEN AVENUE
302 Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
26102 sqft
Welcome to Arlington Square Apartments, where charm and a community setting make you feel right at home. Close to shopping, dining, and Stetson University. On-site laundry and large walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort.
302 BALLARD AVENUE
302 Ballard Avenue, North DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1170 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland Marketing Description This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of DeLand
Deltona Lakes
617 Callaghan St
617 Callaghan Street, Deltona, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom house in Deltona - This 4 bedroom house has been freshly painted and there is new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Both bathroom showers have been updated recently with beautiful tile.
570 Swan Range Road
570 Swan Range Road, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1607 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,607 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
870 Regatta Bay Dr., Bldg. 4, Unit 202
870 Regatta Bay Drive, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Condo in gated Community - Welcome!! This 3/2 2nd floor condo in a gated community with a community pool and a play ground! Granite counter tops, open dining/living area with split floor plan.
850 Enterprise Cove, Unit 204
850 Enterprise Cove Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
3 bed 2 bath condo - This property is on the 2nd floor and located in a gated community. There is interior laundry and a community pool. The appliances are stainless and counter tops are granite. It has a split floor plan.
955 E ROSE AVENUE
955 East Rose Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1168 sqft
Beautiful rental in Orange City. Don't miss the opportunity to have a lush green yard to enjoy. The home has fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms. It is an easy commute to I-4.Walking distance to Orange City elementary school.
Deltona Lakes
2126 North Normandy Boulevard
2126 North Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Florida living at its finest, every detail in this home has been carefully planned with elegance and functionality in mind.
3421 Kashmira Court
3421 Kashmira Ct, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1404 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
213 JARVIS AVENUE
213 Jarvis Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
**GET READY FOR SUMMER**! It will feel like a year long + vacation in this well maintained absolutely adorable cottage style pool home! Lots of upgrades including California style shutters, accent bead board, built in Murphy bed in guest bedroom,
Deltona Lakes
1432 Birwood Street
1432 Birwood Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1360 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Home is a split floor plan with open back porch. Located close to restaurants, shopping and medical.
Deltona Lakes
3095 UTAH DRIVE
3095 Utah Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1336 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BD/2BA This LARGE CORNER LOT features split BEDROOM home floor plan, GRANITE COUNTERS in a country style kitchen; SCREENED porch, Large FENCED back yard with a lot of privacy, 2 car garage, tile floors in Living/foyer/kitchen and
