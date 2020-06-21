802 CARLYLE LANE

Amenities
Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Victoria Park. Downstairs has a large den that could be used as a guest room. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances that make for a chef's kitchen, and plenty of cabinet space. From the kitchen you can see your private courtyard, with covered spaces so you can enjoy the outdoors. A large 2 car garage with alleyway entry. Upstairs there is a separate loft space that is perfect for a play area, or an office space. The second bedroom and master are upstairs. There is a 4pc guest bathroom, and the master has a 3pc en suite. The master also has a large walk-in closet. Updated vanities with granite countertops are in both upstairs bathrooms. This townhouse has beautiful floorings throughout. So much to see, schedule your showing today! (*Please note, only 12 month lease available. Owner moving in after one year. August 2021)