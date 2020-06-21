All apartments in DeLand
Find more places like 802 CARLYLE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeLand, FL
/
802 CARLYLE LANE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

802 CARLYLE LANE

802 Carlyle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeLand
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

802 Carlyle Lane, DeLand, FL 32724
Victoria Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Victoria Park. Downstairs has a large den that could be used as a guest room. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances that make for a chef's kitchen, and plenty of cabinet space. From the kitchen you can see your private courtyard, with covered spaces so you can enjoy the outdoors. A large 2 car garage with alleyway entry. Upstairs there is a separate loft space that is perfect for a play area, or an office space. The second bedroom and master are upstairs. There is a 4pc guest bathroom, and the master has a 3pc en suite. The master also has a large walk-in closet. Updated vanities with granite countertops are in both upstairs bathrooms. This townhouse has beautiful floorings throughout. So much to see, schedule your showing today! (*Please note, only 12 month lease available. Owner moving in after one year. August 2021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 CARLYLE LANE have any available units?
802 CARLYLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeLand, FL.
What amenities does 802 CARLYLE LANE have?
Some of 802 CARLYLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 CARLYLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
802 CARLYLE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 CARLYLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 802 CARLYLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeLand.
Does 802 CARLYLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 802 CARLYLE LANE does offer parking.
Does 802 CARLYLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 CARLYLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 CARLYLE LANE have a pool?
No, 802 CARLYLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 802 CARLYLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 802 CARLYLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 CARLYLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 CARLYLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 CARLYLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 CARLYLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle
DeLand, FL 32724

Similar Pages

DeLand 2 BedroomsDeLand 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
DeLand 3 BedroomsDeLand Apartments with Pool
DeLand Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLLockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College