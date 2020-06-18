706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B

Amenities

HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Age Restricted 55+ Beverly Villas Community - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath single level condo available immediately at Beverly Villas, a well maintained, AGE RESTRICTED, 55+ community. This freshly painted unit has updated flooring throughout and an open living area, as well as double pane windows and a lot of storage closets to keep you organized. Small pet considered with owner approval and additional fees. Call today to schedule a viewing, virtual tours available as well. (407) 585-2721.



No Pets Allowed



