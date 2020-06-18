All apartments in DeLand
Find more places like 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeLand, FL
/
706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B

706 East Minnesota Avenue · (407) 258-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
DeLand
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

706 East Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Age Restricted 55+ Beverly Villas Community - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath single level condo available immediately at Beverly Villas, a well maintained, AGE RESTRICTED, 55+ community. This freshly painted unit has updated flooring throughout and an open living area, as well as double pane windows and a lot of storage closets to keep you organized. Small pet considered with owner approval and additional fees. Call today to schedule a viewing, virtual tours available as well. (407) 585-2721.

***Move in by April 30th and receive half off Junes rent***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B have any available units?
706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B currently offering any rent specials?
706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B is pet friendly.
Does 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B offer parking?
No, 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B does not offer parking.
Does 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B have a pool?
No, 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B does not have a pool.
Does 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B have accessible units?
No, 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B does not have accessible units.
Does 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle
DeLand, FL 32724

Similar Pages

DeLand 2 BedroomsDeLand 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
DeLand 3 BedroomsDeLand Apartments with Pool
DeLand Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLLockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity