Unique is a great word to describe this custom 2 story home. There is so much detail in every room which gives this home such a classy touch! Also tons of privacy as it surrounded by palm trees, oak trees and pine trees...off the beaten path tucked away on over an acre of property!! Downstairs can be used for a mother-in-law suite. Beautiful view of the pool, upstairs from the balcony! No HOA Out here in Orlandia Heights...and just a few miles to many major highways!!