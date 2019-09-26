656 Newhall Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Gated Debary Plantation/Westridge - Gorgeous, Like-New 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.



ENJOY LIVING IN THIS LESS THAN A YEAR OLD HOME IN GATED WESTRIDGE SUBDIVISON IN DEBARY PLANTATION.



THIS HOME STILL HAS THE NEW HOME SMELL.



THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO LISTED FOR SALE. WHEN LEASED THE SALE LISTING WILL TERMINATE AND THE PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SOLD BY THE OWNER FOR THE DURATION OF THE LEASE.



The beautiful home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and is located in the gated Westridge Subdivision. As you walk into this home, you will immediately notice the high, tray ceilings and gorgeous wood-like tile that is in all living areas of this home. With this flooring, you have the beauty of wood, with the versatility and durability of tile. The upgraded Kitchen is open and bright with white cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator), and a walk-in pantry. The Kitchen opens to the Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room, which overlooks the covered Porch and Backyard. The Master Bedroom has a spacious Walk-In Closet. The Master Bathroom has double sink vanity, soaking tub and separate stand up shower. A great feature of this home is that the Master Bathroom connect to the 4th Bedroom, which can also serve as a nursery, office, or dedicated sitting room for your quite time. The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms share a Full Bathroom. The home has a brick-paver driveway and a two car garage with an opener. Enjoy living close to Orlando, without the hassle of being right in the city!



NO PETS



THREE VEHICLES MAX



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #60301



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5018406)