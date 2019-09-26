All apartments in DeBary
DeBary, FL
/
656 Newhall Lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

656 Newhall Lane

656 Newhall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

656 Newhall Lane, DeBary, FL 32713
Debary Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Gated Debary Plantation/Westridge - Gorgeous, Like-New 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

ENJOY LIVING IN THIS LESS THAN A YEAR OLD HOME IN GATED WESTRIDGE SUBDIVISON IN DEBARY PLANTATION.

THIS HOME STILL HAS THE NEW HOME SMELL.

THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO LISTED FOR SALE. WHEN LEASED THE SALE LISTING WILL TERMINATE AND THE PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SOLD BY THE OWNER FOR THE DURATION OF THE LEASE.

The beautiful home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and is located in the gated Westridge Subdivision. As you walk into this home, you will immediately notice the high, tray ceilings and gorgeous wood-like tile that is in all living areas of this home. With this flooring, you have the beauty of wood, with the versatility and durability of tile. The upgraded Kitchen is open and bright with white cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator), and a walk-in pantry. The Kitchen opens to the Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room, which overlooks the covered Porch and Backyard. The Master Bedroom has a spacious Walk-In Closet. The Master Bathroom has double sink vanity, soaking tub and separate stand up shower. A great feature of this home is that the Master Bathroom connect to the 4th Bedroom, which can also serve as a nursery, office, or dedicated sitting room for your quite time. The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms share a Full Bathroom. The home has a brick-paver driveway and a two car garage with an opener. Enjoy living close to Orlando, without the hassle of being right in the city!

NO PETS

THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #60301

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5018406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Newhall Lane have any available units?
656 Newhall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 656 Newhall Lane have?
Some of 656 Newhall Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Newhall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
656 Newhall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Newhall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 656 Newhall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 656 Newhall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 656 Newhall Lane offers parking.
Does 656 Newhall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Newhall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Newhall Lane have a pool?
No, 656 Newhall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 656 Newhall Lane have accessible units?
No, 656 Newhall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Newhall Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 Newhall Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Newhall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Newhall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
