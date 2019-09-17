65 Dahlia Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Fully updated and totally adorable! Contemporary updates in this classic home make for a wonderful mix of quality and convenience. New luxury vinyl floors are easy to maintain, updated master bath makes for a relaxing retreat and fresh paint inside and out make the home bright and clean. Relax on your screened patio or enjoy your fully fenced back yard. Your home is a short walk to grocery stores, restaurants and SunRail. DeBary elementary is just around the corner and parks are nearby as well. Home is on well and septic so no water or sewer bill!