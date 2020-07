Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 1/2 duplex for rent in the Lake Marie Estates area of DeBary. This 1/2 duplex offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a one car garage along with a covered patio! Apply today! This property won't last long! Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history.* Power, lawn care are tenant responsibility and water is an additional $35*