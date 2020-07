Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

40 Dogwood Trail Available 04/22/19 Adorable 1/2 duplex in Debary - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 1 car garage with screened patio. Rent is $900. per month. available 4/22. Need first months rent $900.00 last month's rent $900 and security deposit $750.00 to be paid prior to moving in. 1/2 duplex 40 Dogwood Trail Debary. Walking distance to St. Anne's Church. Ideal for a retiree or retired couple. No Pets, No Smoking.Credit check and background required.

Lawn cutting is included.



(RLNE4708769)