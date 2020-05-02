175 ANCONA AVENUE

Amenities

River side community of Riviera Bella on the St Johns River. Wonderful community pool and clubhouse, This home is open and bright. When you enter the home there is a living room with tile floors to the right. Continue through the foyer and you enter the bright Kitchen/Family room combo. The kitchen has white cabinets with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and closet pantry. There are sliding doors off the family room that lead to the screened lanai. The large master suite has a sitting area, walk in closet, en suite bathroom and access to the screened lanai. The other two bedrooms and 2nd bathroom are located just off the kitchen. The laundry room is down the hall that leads to the garage. There is a riverfront park with a picnic gazebo, fishing pier, public bathrooms and boat launch ramp. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the wonderful Riviera Bella community. Lawn care is included in the rent.