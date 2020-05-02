All apartments in DeBary
DeBary, FL
175 ANCONA AVENUE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:19 PM

175 ANCONA AVENUE

175 Ancona Avenue · (386) 837-4688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Ancona Avenue, DeBary, FL 32713

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
River side community of Riviera Bella on the St Johns River. Wonderful community pool and clubhouse, This home is open and bright. When you enter the home there is a living room with tile floors to the right. Continue through the foyer and you enter the bright Kitchen/Family room combo. The kitchen has white cabinets with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and closet pantry. There are sliding doors off the family room that lead to the screened lanai. The large master suite has a sitting area, walk in closet, en suite bathroom and access to the screened lanai. The other two bedrooms and 2nd bathroom are located just off the kitchen. The laundry room is down the hall that leads to the garage. There is a riverfront park with a picnic gazebo, fishing pier, public bathrooms and boat launch ramp. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the wonderful Riviera Bella community. Lawn care is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have any available units?
175 ANCONA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have?
Some of 175 ANCONA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 ANCONA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
175 ANCONA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 ANCONA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 175 ANCONA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 175 ANCONA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 ANCONA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 175 ANCONA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 175 ANCONA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 ANCONA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 ANCONA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
