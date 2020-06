Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. MOVE IN READY -- NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, NEW BLINDS. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. SPACIOUS OPEN GREATROOM FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE AND CABINETS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATH WITH STEP IN SHOWER. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. EASY ACCESS TO MEDICAL CARE AND THE HIGH SCHOOL.