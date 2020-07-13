/
pet friendly apartments
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dade City, FL
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
Bridgewater
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Oak Creek
6829 Bluff Meadow Court
6829 Bluff Meadow Court, Pasadena Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2050 sqft
6829 Bluff Meadow Court Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!! This is a Huge House!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Moores
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
Moores
38955 C Ave
38955 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
Moores
38949 C Ave
38949 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
Chapel Creek
34830 HIGHBURY LANE
34830 Highbury Lane, Pasadena Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
BEAUTIFUL almost NEW home in Chapel Creek. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home backs up to a beautiful pond, with plenty of back yard space. The UPGRADED flooring is AMAZING. Upgraded cabinets and granite countertops with ample space.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Moores
4825 9th St
4825 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1079 sqft
Cute, 2/2 split plan with w/d connections in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful new flooring.
