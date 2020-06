Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COUNTRY WALK, TILED IN LIVING AREAS AND WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND UPDATED BATH. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, AND OVEN/STOVE. LARGE YARD WITH COVERED PATIO. LOCATED ON CUL-DE-SAC ON A VERY QUIET STREET. TENANT SCREENING REQUIRED THROUGH LISTING OFFICE WITH FIRST, LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT. ALSO NEEDS TO BE APPROVED BY COUNTRY WALK ASSOCIATION