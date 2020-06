Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

HUGE STUDIO IN CORAL GATE WEST WITH KITCHEN AND BATHROOM SEPARATE FROM THE BEDROOM. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRICITY. CENTRALLY LOCATED CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS LIKE THE PALMETTO 826, I-75 AND THE FLORIDA TURNPIKE. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND MUCH MORE. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 650 AND A CLEAN BACKGROUND RECORD.