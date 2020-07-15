18216 Mediterranean Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry cable included recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities cable included ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool sauna tennis court

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo located in tranquil “The Moors” neighborhood. Condo features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer inside the unit, guest and master bathroom, neutral color tile floors throughout, lots of storage space and free cable TV. Enjoy all the amenities this beautiful community has to offer: community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, men and women gym, sauna, dedicated children play area, clubhouse which can be used for special events, 24hr gated community with supervised security. Community is conveniently located near highways, schools, shopping centers, banks and restaurants. Welcome home!