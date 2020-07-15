All apartments in Country Club
18216 Mediterranean Blvd
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:53 PM

18216 Mediterranean Blvd

18216 Mediterranean Boulevard · (954) 237-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18216 Mediterranean Boulevard, Country Club, FL 33015
The Moors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-19 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo located in tranquil “The Moors” neighborhood. Condo features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer inside the unit, guest and master bathroom, neutral color tile floors throughout, lots of storage space and free cable TV. Enjoy all the amenities this beautiful community has to offer: community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, men and women gym, sauna, dedicated children play area, clubhouse which can be used for special events, 24hr gated community with supervised security. Community is conveniently located near highways, schools, shopping centers, banks and restaurants. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18216 Mediterranean Blvd have any available units?
18216 Mediterranean Blvd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18216 Mediterranean Blvd have?
Some of 18216 Mediterranean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, cable included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18216 Mediterranean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18216 Mediterranean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18216 Mediterranean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 18216 Mediterranean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 18216 Mediterranean Blvd offer parking?
No, 18216 Mediterranean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 18216 Mediterranean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18216 Mediterranean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18216 Mediterranean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 18216 Mediterranean Blvd has a pool.
Does 18216 Mediterranean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18216 Mediterranean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18216 Mediterranean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18216 Mediterranean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18216 Mediterranean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18216 Mediterranean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
