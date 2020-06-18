17720 NW 73rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Great Location!!! Beautiful Renovated unit with 2 bedroom/2 baths at Shoma Home at Country Club of Miami.Kitchen with All New Appliances, Granite Countertop & Wooden cabinet, Washer and dryer inside unit. Bedrooms with Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The unit features all tile flooring, great natural and upgraded light fixtures throughout, as well as all custom-renovated bathrooms. The community has visitor parking. Entrance few steps away from assigned parking. Conveniently located close to great schools, restaurant, supermarkets, shopping malls & all major highways.