Country Club, FL
17720 NW 73rd Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:47 PM

17720 NW 73rd Ave

17720 Northwest 73rd Avenue · (305) 300-2860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

17720 Northwest 73rd Avenue, Country Club, FL 33015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105-2 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Great Location!!! Beautiful Renovated unit with 2 bedroom/2 baths at Shoma Home at Country Club of Miami.Kitchen with All New Appliances, Granite Countertop & Wooden cabinet, Washer and dryer inside unit. Bedrooms with Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The unit features all tile flooring, great natural and upgraded light fixtures throughout, as well as all custom-renovated bathrooms. The community has visitor parking. Entrance few steps away from assigned parking. Conveniently located close to great schools, restaurant, supermarkets, shopping malls & all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17720 NW 73rd Ave have any available units?
17720 NW 73rd Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17720 NW 73rd Ave have?
Some of 17720 NW 73rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17720 NW 73rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17720 NW 73rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17720 NW 73rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17720 NW 73rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 17720 NW 73rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17720 NW 73rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 17720 NW 73rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17720 NW 73rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17720 NW 73rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 17720 NW 73rd Ave has a pool.
Does 17720 NW 73rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 17720 NW 73rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17720 NW 73rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17720 NW 73rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17720 NW 73rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17720 NW 73rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
