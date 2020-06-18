17720 NW 73rd Ave

Amenities
Great Location!!! Beautiful Renovated unit with 2 bedroom/2 baths at Shoma Home at Country Club of Miami.Kitchen with All New Appliances, Granite Countertop & Wooden cabinet, Washer and dryer inside unit. Bedrooms with Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The unit features all tile flooring, great natural and upgraded light fixtures throughout, as well as all custom-renovated bathrooms. The community has visitor parking. Entrance few steps away from assigned parking. Conveniently located close to great schools, restaurant, supermarkets, shopping malls & all major highways.