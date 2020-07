Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated, centrally located 3 bedroom 2 baths + Bonus room single family home in Coral Terrace. Recently renovated with high end laminate wood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, new A/C and plenty of yard space to store a RV or Boat securely within the new wooden fence. Easy to show please use ShowingTime or contact listing agent.