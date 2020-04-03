6320 Coral Way

Amenities
Centrally located, completely remodeled home where everything is new including plumbing and electrical. The home offers formal living, dining, white kitchen cabinetry, new appliances, family room, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a laundry room. Neutral colors throughout offers a refreshing feel. Windows and doors are high impact offering security and protection. All closets have Alfa system shelving components. Home also has burglar alarm and spacious rear yard. One side of the home has paved driveway with enough room for boat or trailer.