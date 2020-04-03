All apartments in Coral Terrace
Home
/
Coral Terrace, FL
/
6320 Coral Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

6320 Coral Way

6320 Southwest 24th Street · (786) 423-4077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6320 Southwest 24th Street, Coral Terrace, FL 33155
Coral Terrace

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Centrally located, completely remodeled home where everything is new including plumbing and electrical. The home offers formal living, dining, white kitchen cabinetry, new appliances, family room, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a laundry room. Neutral colors throughout offers a refreshing feel. Windows and doors are high impact offering security and protection. All closets have Alfa system shelving components. Home also has burglar alarm and spacious rear yard. One side of the home has paved driveway with enough room for boat or trailer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 Coral Way have any available units?
6320 Coral Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6320 Coral Way have?
Some of 6320 Coral Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 Coral Way currently offering any rent specials?
6320 Coral Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 Coral Way pet-friendly?
No, 6320 Coral Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Terrace.
Does 6320 Coral Way offer parking?
No, 6320 Coral Way does not offer parking.
Does 6320 Coral Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6320 Coral Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 Coral Way have a pool?
No, 6320 Coral Way does not have a pool.
Does 6320 Coral Way have accessible units?
No, 6320 Coral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 Coral Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6320 Coral Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6320 Coral Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6320 Coral Way does not have units with air conditioning.
