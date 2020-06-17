5795 SW 34th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard. Florida Pine Wood floors throughout enhance the ambience. Completely remodeled kitchen, new appliances & smart lights. New roof, remodeled baths, new central ac with Security system and front door w/electronic door lock. One car garage! Included lawn maintenance, security systems, washer and dryer and all appliances, outdoor furniture and so much more!