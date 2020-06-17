All apartments in Coral Terrace
Find more places like 5795 SW 34th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Terrace, FL
/
5795 SW 34th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5795 SW 34th St

5795 Southwest 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coral Terrace
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL 33155
Coral Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard. Florida Pine Wood floors throughout enhance the ambience. Completely remodeled kitchen, new appliances & smart lights. New roof, remodeled baths, new central ac with Security system and front door w/electronic door lock. One car garage! Included lawn maintenance, security systems, washer and dryer and all appliances, outdoor furniture and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5795 SW 34th St have any available units?
5795 SW 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 5795 SW 34th St have?
Some of 5795 SW 34th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5795 SW 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
5795 SW 34th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5795 SW 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 5795 SW 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Terrace.
Does 5795 SW 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 5795 SW 34th St does offer parking.
Does 5795 SW 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5795 SW 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5795 SW 34th St have a pool?
No, 5795 SW 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 5795 SW 34th St have accessible units?
No, 5795 SW 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5795 SW 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5795 SW 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5795 SW 34th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5795 SW 34th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coral Terrace 2 BedroomsCoral Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Coral Terrace 3 BedroomsCoral Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Terrace Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FL
Pinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale