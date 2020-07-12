/
country club village
233 Apartments for rent in Country Club Village, Coral Springs, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
13 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,646
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
31 Units Available
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
11118 NW 34th Ct
11118 Northwest 34th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2160 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home With Loft, that can be used as an Office. Upgraded Kitchen with Upgraded Black Appliances. Newer Airconditioner, Hurricane Shutters. Close to Schools and Easy Access to Highway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11165 NW 34th Ct
11165 Northwest 34th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move in with as low as one month deposit!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3412 NW 110th Way
3412 Northwest 110th Way, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the nicest rental homes on the market in Coral Springs! Winning combination of location, layout, upgrades and value. This home has something for everyone and from the moment you enter you know this home has been meticulously maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club Village
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Springs West 11152
11152 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1080 sqft
Available 08/03/20 ******Available AUGUST 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4428 NW 113th Ter
4428 Northwest 113th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1830 sqft
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful single family home in Coral Springs! Stainless steel appliances in beautiful kitchen/ Private back yard on water / Spacious Laundry . Low deposit .
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3760 NW 115th Ave Apt 4-4
3760 Northwest 115th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3760 NW 115th Ave Apt 4-4 in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3212 Coral Ridge Dr
3212 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
NICELY UPDATED 2/2 CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT. NEWER KITCHEN WITH NEW ELECTRIC RANGE AND MICROWAVE OVEN. WASHER AND DRYER. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT UNIT. NEW 2'' BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS, NEW VERTICAL BLINDS.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
11583 NW 44th St
11583 Northwest 44th Street, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Sec 8 welcome****Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, split floor plan Coral Springs condo! Situated right off of the Sawgrass Expressway, this home is perfect for any commute.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3162 Coral Springs Dr
3162 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Freshly painted, corner unit on 1st floor has 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo. Great location in Coral Springs. The unit has over 1200+ square feet, laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. New carpeting in bedrooms and tile in main areas and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 01:48am
1 Unit Available
4329 Northwest 115th Avenue
4329 Northwest 115th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1625 sqft
4329 Northwest 115th Avenue Apt #4319, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4301 Northwest 115th Avenue
4301 NW 115th Ave, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
Situated on 25,000 square feet of green landscape nestled within the heart of Coral Springs, Highgate Townhomes is a private enclave of 20 sophisticated townhomes undergoing a renovation program with quality, security, modernity, and tranquility as
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10783 Royal Palm Boulevard
10783 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
This one is a must see! Open floor plan with large kitchen area overlooking living room. Courtyard. Master bedroom has balcony and its a split floor plan and a patio for family barbecue. Stainless steel appliances, Carpet only on the stairs.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3013 Coral Ridge Dr
3013 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
specious Beautiful Condo 3 bed-2 bath with small screen patio. Tiles floor throughout. Great school district. Close to Highways. washer-dryer inside the unit. First floor entry.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
11213 Royal Palm Blvd
11213 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (1 of them en Suite) on the first floor direct access to the parking lot, without the need for an elevator and climbing. Very good placards. Excellent area on Royal Palm Blvd Avenue, in Coral Springs.
Last updated July 12 at 01:48am
1 Unit Available
2977 Northwest 103rd Lane
2977 Northwest 103rd Lane, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1734 sqft
977 Northwest 103rd Lane, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
11625 NW 35th Ct
11625 Northwest 35th Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED UNIT! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR. EVERYTHING NEW, PORCELAIN FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN AREA, LAMINATE IN BEDROOMS. KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS ARE NEWER... UNIT HAS AN ADDITIONAL STORAGE ROOM ON THE BACK PATIO.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10592 Royal Palm Blvd
10592 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cozy lakefront apartment in the desirable area of Coral Springs.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
11001 NW 44th St
11001 Northwest 44th Street, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful spacious duplex. Pets allowed with additional deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3158 Coral Springs Dr
3158 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Charming 2/2 condo located in the heart of Coral Spring. Next to Sawgrass expressway. Laminated floors in the bedrooms and tile in the other areas. Wood kitchen cabinet. Stain steel appliances. Washer and dryer inside the apartment.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4141 NW 114th Ave #3
4141 Northwest 114th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
900 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, centrally located 2/2 - Property Id: 225215 Spacious and cozy , totally remodeled 2/2 apartment in a four unit complex available. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood plank tile floor.
Last updated April 4 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
2508 NW 99th Ave
2508 Northwest 99th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
PRISTINE and SPACIOUS 2/2/1 TOWNHOUSE - Completely REPAINTED with BRAND NEW CARPET and ready for your fussiest renter! Located in the HEART OF CORAL SPRINGS, this is near EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, restaurants, parks, shopping and ALL that Coral Springs
