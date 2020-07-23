Apartment List
/
FL
/
cooper city
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:41 AM

200 Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cooper City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2967 St Thomas Dr
2967 St Thomas Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1450 sqft
Beautiful Monterra Community in Cooper City * Gated * Cascada Isles * Tri-Level Townhome * 2 Full Bedrooms & Loft/2 Full Bathrooms * Located on border of Cooper City/Davie on University between Sheridan and Stirling * 2 car Garage on 1st level * 2
Results within 1 mile of Cooper City
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
14 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,482
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
15 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1180 sqft
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 11:06 PM
$
17 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
16 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
8503 Old Country Mnr
8503 Old Country Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Excellent condition and move in ready. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Open and bright kitchen. Screened balcony overlooks beautiful bright flowered trees.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3241 Sabal Palm Mnr
3241 Sabal Palm Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
942 sqft
24/7 gated community-ground floor unit-central AC-tile and wood flooring throughout-washer and dryer in unit-2 master bedrooms with walk in closets-close to shopping, Nova & Broward Colleges-NO pets & NO smokers (sorry), steps to the pool-rapid

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1911 Bayberry Dr
1911 Bayberry Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
This very spacious 3 bedroom with 3 full bathrooms has been totally remodeled and will not last long on the market! One full bedroom with bathroom on 1st floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
11338 Taft St
11338 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Very spacious 2bedroom/2baths completely remodeled condo. Combination of tile and wood flooring, stainless steel brand new appliances, view of the lake from balcony and bedroom, huge master bedroom closet. Near schools, restaurants, shopping, etc.

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful one level Pool home in Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 5 Bd / 3.
Results within 5 miles of Cooper City
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
$
28 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,313
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
7 Units Available
Dania Beach
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
19 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,061
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
38 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,514
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
27 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
9 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
899 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Arrowhead Condominiums
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1440 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Lakes of Western Pines
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
26 Units Available
Pembroke Falls
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,508
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
42 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
City Guide for Cooper City, FL

"Maybe your yen is for tennis courts /Maybe romancing is in your thoughts /Enjoy all outdoor and indoor sport." (-- Elvis Presley, "Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce")

The King couldn't have said it any better if he were a local realtor instead of a rock 'n roll legend. Located on the southeastern side of Florida's boot facing the Atlantic Oceans sits Cooper City, a lush town with watery landscape. A few miles inland between Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Cooper City is surrounded by parks, golf courses, and, above all else, sunshine, offering a high quality of life for those who choose to call it home. If you are planning to set your sights on moving to the area, take note that things tend to get windy around here, as Mother Nature pays a visit on occasion. She may offer great scenery and sun, but once in a while, she's just a rude gal. So keep her in mind. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cooper City, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cooper City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Cooper City 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCooper City Apartments with BalconiesCooper City Apartments with GaragesCooper City Apartments with Gyms
Cooper City Apartments with ParkingCooper City Apartments with PoolsCooper City Apartments with Washer-DryersCooper City Dog Friendly Apartments
Cooper City Furnished ApartmentsCooper City Pet Friendly ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPinewood, FLGolden Glades, FL
Palmetto Estates, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLWestgate, FLOjus, FLLighthouse Point, FLOlympia Heights, FLIves Estates, FLGreenacres, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College