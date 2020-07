Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming and nicely sized Single House located in the heart of Cooper City!! Close to awesome A graded schools.

Updated kitchen and bath with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious laundry room with lots of storage cabinets, large screened porch and tile flooring throughout.

Property also has a beautiful and spacious fenced backyard for entertaining, or for kids to run and have fun.

Rent includes lawn maintenance!!